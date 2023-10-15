Dudi Zalmanovitz, the head of the Headquarters for the Return of the Captives

Representatives of the Forum of Captives and Missing Persons' Families met on Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Dudi Zalmanovitz, the head of the Headquarters for the Return of the Captives, spoke to the press before the meeting. "Prime Minister Netanyahu committed that one of the operation's goals is the return of the captives, including children, teens, and that doesn't compromise the other goals."

According to him, "We will not agree to be sheep to slaughter. We demand the return of our loved ones as fast as possible."

The families called on Netanyahu "not to stop until the war is won."

During the meeting, which was full of tears, the families thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for the meeting and called on him to be determined in the war, to eliminate all Hamas terrorists wherever they are, to rescue the captives, to clean out the Gaza Strip completely of arms, and to bring the entire Gaza Strip under Israeli control.