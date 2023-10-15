If your entire family was burned alive in their home, what would you do?

If your baby, less than a year old, was beheaded and murdered, how would you react?

If your grandmother and grandfather were kidnapped by terrorists, what would your response be?

Here in Israel, this is the sad reality.

Hamas terrorists murdered in cold blood more than a thousand Israelis: Men, women, children, Holocaust survivors, and babies.

Hundreds more were kidnapped and are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Hamas is firing rockets at Israeli civilians.

The Jewish people have not suffered such brutal attacks since the time of the Holocaust.

Back then, we had nobody to defend us.

We had no state and no army. We were weak and helpless.

Today, the Jewish people have a state and an army. Today, we are strong and powerful. And we will defeat these enemies – together.

Today, it’s our war - support us so that tomorrow, it won’t be yours.

Israel faces the devil right here on earth. We are in a battle for the Jewish homeland.

Hamas is ISIS. Just like ISIS was destroyed, Hamas must also be destroyed.

We will do everything necessary to defend our people and destroy Hamas.

Stand with Israel if you don’t want this evil to reach your children.

Stand with Israel if you don’t want these murderers to reach your home.

Because in this war, Israel isn’t just defending itself. Israel is defending you!

And we will win – because we have no other choice.

Ofir Akunis is the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology