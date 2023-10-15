The star of the Israeli series "Fauda", which centers on the exploits of undercover Israeli security forces, addressed the fans of the series around the world and made it clear to them that the stories of horrors that are being published about the Hamas invasion really did happen, "This is not fake news", he said.

"Hello friends, how are you all 'Fauda' fans around the world," said star Itzik Cohen, known as "Captain Ayoub," asked. "In recent days I have been hearing a lot of fake news regarding what happened here in Israel on October 7. I want to make one thing clear: these horrible things really happened and continue to happen. This is not fake news, these are facts."

Cohen described the horrors: "Young people were shot to death at a music festival. Heads of families who were burned while alive, babies were burned in front of their mothers' eyes. More than a hundred civilians were kidnapped in the Gaza Strip, including women and the elderly."

"These tragic stories are not fiction," Cohen clarified. "This is our reality. Make no mistake, Hamas are not freedom fighters. They are terrorists whose entire goal is to destroy Israel and kill Jews around the world."

In conclusion, he said: "I know these horrors sound like something that cannot be described, but these are the facts. In these times, I ask you to be vigilant and not spread false information. Remember: all this terrorism has the same address - Hamas. Hamas is ISIS."

Last week, the singer and actor Idan Amadi reported to the reserves on Saturday after the horrifying massacre began in the Gaza Strip, delivering a video message to the citizens of the country.

"As they can see, I'm wearing slightly different clothes," said Amadi, displaying his micro-Tavor submachine gun. "This is not a scene from 'Fauda'. This is real life."

He added: "I wanted to tell you that despite this terrible and dark thing, which includes our dear people and friends that we lost, we have high morale. We understand very well why we are here, we are here to protect our children, our families, and our home."

"I want to promise you, we will not stop until we win," declared Amadi, who is also known from his role as a soldier named Sagi in "Fauda".

"I also want to say a big thank you to all the dear citizens of the country who send us packages all the time. We receive millions of things every day, and the letters they write to us and the children's drawings. So thank you very much, it makes us stronger, I love you and I hope we return to quiet times",he concluded.