IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus called Hamas' refusal to allow residents of northern Gaza to follow Israel's call for them to evacuate to southern Gaza "sinister."

“Hamas has both issued warnings to their civilians not to evacuate, and when people didn’t listen to those warnings of Hamas, they have actually stopped civilians, and have stopped convoys of Gazan civilians trying to flee from the situation, Conricus said.

"If that isn't the most sinister use of civilians during war, I don't know what is, but it again goes to show the lack of any value for human life with the terrorist organization Hamas," he said.