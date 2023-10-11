House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX) spoke to reporters about Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Saturday and claimed both US and Israeli intelligence operations failed to spot the attack.

"We're not quite sure how we missed it," McCaul said following an all-members classified briefing. "I'm not quite sure how Israel missed it. We know that Egypt had warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen."

McCaul also added that he understands that there are "dozens" of American hostages in the area but declined to get more specific than that.

"We will provide assistance to Israel to get them out of there," he said. "It's gonna be very difficult, going house to house like Fallujah in 2005, to rescue these hostages when they use them as human shields."

The congressman said the first thing the House should do to provide support is pass a bipartisan resolution he's offered with ranking member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), which he says now boasts more than 400 co-sponsors.