A devastating catastrophe, the likes of which we have never witnessed in our region, has befallen Israel, and we are currently facing an unprecedented and brutal onslaught that stands as a grim chapter in our nation's history. Our collective resolve is being tested as never before.

As we write these words, hundreds of innocent citizens and soldiers, guiltless and bearing no responsibility for the events unfolding, have tragically lost their lives for the sole reason of their Jewish identity. Thousands more have been wounded, with some fighting for their lives while others endure unimaginable suffering. Shockingly, over 100 individuals, including adults, women, children, and even infants, have been taken captive. And this grim tally continues to rise.

Amidst the chaos and heartache, amid relentless exchanges of fire and missile attacks, while our security forces and authorities work tirelessly to regain control and comprehend the situation, there is a palpable sense of desperation. Thousands of civilians are still awaiting news about the fate of their loved ones. Thousands more have been forced to flee their homes, often with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, uncertain about what the future holds in the days ahead. Israel finds itself embroiled in a conflict of indeterminate duration, with uncertainty casting a long shadow over the outcome.

Yet, amidst the adversity, one thing is clear—the unity among our people is astounding. Now, more than ever, we must stand together, demonstrating the unique strength of our people and our unwavering commitment to support one another through these trying times.

We are facing an urgent and immense challenge. We require immediate assistance in the form of substantial quantities of food, medicine, clothing, and shelter for hundreds of families turning to us for help. The trauma suffered by many demands medical and psychological care, and countless children, tragically orphaned or separated from their families, are in need of our support.

We appeal to your compassion and generosity. Please join us in extending a helping hand, in standing with our community, and in saving lives.

All contributions are tax-deductible under section 501C3.

In this hour of need, your assistance means more than words can express. Thank you for your immediate and unwavering support.

Click here to support