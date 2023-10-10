The Hamas terrorist organization published an ultimatum to the residents of the coastal city of Ashkelon to leave the city by 5 pm tonight.

In a statement on the Hamas Telegram channel, the terrorist organization wrote: "In response to the crime of the enemy displacing our people and forcing them to flee their homes in several areas of the Gaza Strip, we give the residents of the occupied city of Ashkelon time to leave before five o'clock in the evening."

Hamas had previously threatened to begin executing hostages if Israel does not cease the retaliatory strikes in Gaza launched in response to Hamas' massacre of over 900 Israelis on Saturday.