In recent years, the Middle East has become a battleground for escalating violence and Islamic terrorism, with Iran-backed insurgent groups, notably Hamas and Hezbollah, standing at the forefront. Recognized as terrorist organizations by the international community, these FTO groups not only perpetuate acts of terror but also form a complex web of associations that pose a significant threat to regional stability and security.

The Iranian outlaw regime's role is not merely that of a sponsor but an active facilitator, perpetuating a vicious cycle of violence with far-reaching implications for the entire region.

The terrorists of Hamas and Hezbollah have received extensive support and guidance from the Iranian mullah’s regime, significantly shaping their Khomeinist ideologies and emboldening their actions. The recent violence orchestrated by Hamas against Israel underscores the substantial role Iran plays in fueling such aggression. This organic partnership is deeply concerning, as both terrorist groups operate under the guise of resistance movements while inflicting fear and suffering upon innocent civilians.

Palestinian Arabs should refrain from their dramatic displays and from portraying themselves as victims or adopting the role of the oppressed. Their actions today seemed staged, reminiscent of the tactics employed by ISIS.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas demonstrated brutal aggression, employing unprovoked attacks on Israel, entering sovereign Israeli territory using various means, including rockets, paragliders, and boats. This blatant disregard for human life and murders of hundreds of civilians of all ages in cold blood, resulted in a tragic death toll and numerous injuries, underscoring the indiscriminate violence unleashed by Hamas upon Israeli innocent civilians.

In response to this brutal aggression and savageness, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war, initiating "Operation Swords of Iron" with a focus on targeting Hamas military facilities and operational headquarters. Israel's efforts to protect its citizens with the Iron Dome air defense missile system highlighted the resilience and determination of its defense mechanisms.

Adding complexity to the situation, Hezbollah and the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) openly praised Hamas for their terrorist operation against Israel. Hezbollah commended Hamas and interpreted the terrorist attack as a warning message to Arab nations that are moving towards normalizing ties with Israel.

This public show of support from Hezbollah deepens the sense of threat in the region, not only for Israel but also for those considering normalization with Israel.

Understanding the evolving relationship between Hamas and Hezbollah necessitates a deeper examination of their historical alignment. Despite facing strains during the Syrian conflict due to differing allegiances, recent efforts to rekindle this relationship underscore Iran's persistent influence. The public commendation of Hamas by Hezbollah amplifies the sense of threat in the region, emphasizing the necessity for the international community to recognize the gravity of the threat posed by Iran's support for these terrorist groups.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its extraterritorial branch, the Quds Force, play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of terrorism across the Middle East. Founded after the 1979 revolt, the IRGC has evolved into a ruthless terrorist entity with significant influence, not only within Iran but also beyond its borders. The IRGC oversees and supports various terrorist groups, like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Shia militias in Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria. Its activities reverberate across the Middle East, influencing ideological, political, and strategic objectives.

In conclusion, the Iranian regime, alongside Qatar, Turkey, and the Muslim Brotherhood, plays a substantial role in supporting Hamas and shaping its agenda. These actions represent a complex interplay of politics and terrorism, underscoring the need for a comprehensive understanding of the region's dynamics.

Addressing the core issue in Tehran and concurrently working towards eradicating terrorist presence in the Gaza Strip is imperative to establish peace and stability in the Middle East. The international community must unite and take decisive action to combat this menace.

The looming question is: what will unfold if Israel decides to strike Iran, targeting its nuclear and missile facilities? The fate of the Middle East hangs in the balance.

The prevailing Islamic system has tragically ensnared innocent lives in Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, subjecting them to the pernicious ideology and destructive policies of Khomeinism. This oppressive ideology remains a pivotal driver of the chaos and suffering throughout the Middle East.

The terrorist-loving mullah's regime in Iran stands as a significant enemy of humanity, perpetuating instability and thwarting peace across the region. It is crucial for the international community to shift away from appeasement and seriously consider advocating for a change in leadership in Tehran, a policy crucial for restoring peace and stability in the region.

Hamas, PIJ, Hezbollah, Ansarullah, Jaish al-Shaabi, and ISIS all function as extensions of the Tehran rulers, promoting their nefarious agenda. Instead of engaging in armed conflicts, it is imperative to focus on addressing the root cause of this problem—cutting off the head of the snake, centered in Tehran.

Since the 1979’s revolt, Iran has grappled with a metaphorical Palestinian "occupation". The recent spate of terrorist attacks on Israel starkly exposes the true nature of the so-called "Palestinian ideal." Alas, some progressive leftists mistakenly align this ideal with the Islamic Republic, ISIS, and the Taliban. The Palestinian Arab cause has been tainted, becoming a symbol of charlatanism, barbarism, and malignant influence.

Currently, outlets like Al Jazeera serve as platforms that propagate the agendas of terrorists. The aggressive pursuits and ruthless ideology championed by Khamenei pose a significant threat to peace and humanitarian values in the Middle East.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). Erfan is a Jewish Kurd of Iran, and he is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD / The newly published book of Erfan Fard is: “The gruesome mullah” , which has been published in the USA. www.erfanfard.com