Combat soldiers from the Merkaz Harav yeshiva took the books Rosh Milin, authored by Rabbi Kook of blessed memory, as “segulot,” virtues for protection during war.

ראש מילין אצל הלוחמים צילום: באדיבות הלוחמים

In addition, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, head of the Bat Yam yeshiva and a neighborhood rabbi in the city, distributed the writings of Kabbalist Rabbi Yehuda Moshe Fetaya to his soldiers as a protective amulet.