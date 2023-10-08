\nRussia prevented Iran from setting up a base in the port of Tartus, which is located in western Syria, Israeli public broadcaster \nKan\n reported on Thursday.\n\n\n\nAccording to the report, Israel expressed its satisfaction with the Russian move in the hope that it sent a clear message to the Tehran regime.\n\n\n\nEarlier this week, \nFox News\n reported \nthat satellite images\n taken by ImageSat International’s Earth Remove Observation Satellite showed evidence of a new Iranian military facility at Jabal ash Sharqi, eight miles northwest of Damascus.\n\n\n\nTwo hangars are visible in the images, and are likely used to store short and medium range missiles.\n\n\n\nDefense Minister Avigdor Liberman said in response that "not all information in the media should be treated as absolute."\n\n\n\nIn an interview on \nReshet Bet\n public radio, he explained that "we are attentive and monitor all the goings on, and we have the true and complete picture."\n\n\n\nAt the same time, the defense minister said that "we will not agree to Iranian consolidation in Syria and certainly not to the deployment of missiles directed at Israel. It’s not just one base or another, but an Iranian attempt to establish itself with many actions and directions, and there will be concessions on this issue.”\n\n\n\n"There is nothing new under the sun. We are not going to deteriorate the situation and we are also not forgetting Israeli interests. We will also act in the international arena and do everything possible," Liberman said.\n\n\n\nPrime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that \nIsrael will not tolerate\n an Iranian foothold on its northern border.\n\n\n\nEarlier this month, an Iranian unmanned aircraft operating out of Syria violated Israeli airspace before being \nshot down by Israeli forces\n.\n\n\n\nIsrael Air Force fighter jets responded with a \nseries of airstrikes\n on Syrian and Iranian military targets around Damascus, including a site used to operate the downed Iranian drone. Syrian human rights observers claimed \nat least six Syrians\n and foreign nationals – likely Iranians – were killed in the Israeli strikes.\n\n