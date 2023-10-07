We are in the midst of a war. Our enemies attacked us with unbridled cruelty targeting innocent victims: Women, men, children and the elderly.

Many Israeli families were shattered today when their loved ones were murdered, injured or kidnapped. Among them is the family of my beloved friend Ofir Liebstein, head of the Shaar HaNegev Regional Council, who fell as a hero in battle while protecting his neighbors and friends in the land he loved so dearly. Many families are still enduring terrible uncertainty, not knowing whether their world has fallen upon them. Our hearts are with them. With great pain I send my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and pray together with the entire nation of Israel for the swift and full recovery of the wounded, and for the return home of our brothers and sisters.

Our enemies will not win. They will not subjugate us, they will not break our spirit, they will not even slightly shake our faith in the justness of our path or our sovereignty in our country. Even - indeed especially - in these difficult moments, the citizens of Israel display courage and a mutual responsibility that moves and inspires pride and hope, and proves that the united Israeli spirit will overcome and eradicate any enemy. This is how we have always acted - with unity, and this is how we have always overcome. This is the order of the hour.

In the name of the entire nation, I send strength and support to the IDF and all the security forces, who are working unwaveringly to save Israel from the hands of our enemies, and I call on all of us to follow the directives of the Home Command.