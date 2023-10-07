Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this morning (Saturday, 7 October 2023), from the Kirya¬ in Tel Aviv [translated from Hebrew]:

"Citizens of Israel,

We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours.

I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out.

At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.

In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it."

Due to the sanctity of the Shabbat and the holdiay, only life saving updates will be posted