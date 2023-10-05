I’m David, Michals father and I’m begging you to help save my daughter.

Tomorrow morning you will go to shul and cry out to Him, Hosha nu – save us. And so I beseech you.

Hosha Nu Lamaan Amitach – save us for the sake of your truth.

Save Michal for the sake of His truth. For the sake of her to grow up and serve him as a true Bas Yisrael.

Hosha Na, Lmaan Berisoch – save us for the sake of your covenant

Save Michal for the sake of her parents' sacrifice to form an everlasting covenant with Hashem. For the sake of a pure child born into this special covenant and who will iyH live by this covenant.

Ribono Shel Olam, we ask you - Lamaan gadlach vsifartach – reveal your greatness and splendor

Klal Yisrael, reveal your greatness and your splendor. Your kindness and compassion. Your warmth and your generosity.

Please donate here to save my Michals life!

Ki amarti olam chessed yiboneh – for I said forever will your kindness be established!

Once again, we thank all our precious Jewish brothers who’ve supported us till now and helped us raise 70000$ But we still need to raise another 90000$ to save Michal and we beg you to help us.

Lets hope and daven that next year this time, this will all be behind us and we will be able to celebrate Belev Shalem.

Thank you and May Hashem shower you with peace, comfort, and joy

What was Nissim Black begging Klal Yisrael to do erev Rosh Hashana? Nissim is a ger tzedek who's been there, done that, and embraced the Torah, just like David and Naama. So when Nissim heard of their plight he knew he must do something. Nissim gets them, he's faced rejection, struggled with lack of support, and made the same heroic decisions. Nissim entreats us to harness our innate chesed and help them since we are their family. Let's hear from him.

They took the courageous leap like Mark Jean, and now they need you. David and Naama converted to Judaism before Yo Mark and now have a little girl suffering from a terrible form of Pancreatic cancer. Their plight touches Yo Mark who traveled the same journey and knows how much they need our support. Hear from Yo Mark how you can help save little Michals's life.

Levi Paris loves Klal Yisrael - his Jewish fam! A family that support each other through thick and thin and constantly have each other's backs. A family with warm compassionate hearts and wide open pockets. A family who never let each other down. When Levi heard about 4-month-old Michal, daughter of recent ger tzedeks, David and Naama, who is suffering pancreatic cancer, his Jewish heart melted. Levi urges us to step up, as only family can. See Levi speak on behalf of Michal and her courageous parents.