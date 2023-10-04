Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action at the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), condemned the decision to invite Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag to the Kristallnacht commemoration in the Netherlands.

“Jewish people cannot control their outrage when people in positions of power support terrorists who murder innocent Jews. We dare not desecrate the memory of six million dead Jews and endanger living ones by giving them the respect they don’t deserve,” Rabbi Cooper said.

Kaag admitted to the Dutch parliament in 2020 that her ministry had paid part of the salaries of two terrorists involved in the murder of Israeli teenager Rina Shnerb in 2019. She is also married to Anis al-Qaq, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister and PLO ambassador. Kaag has continued to support the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (WAYC) which employed the terrorists implicated in the attack, by contributing roughly 11.7 million euros, SWC said.