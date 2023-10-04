יריקה לעבר נוצרים ומעצר החשוד דוברות המשטרה

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), an organization representing over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in matters of public policy, today (Wednesday) condemned incidents of spitting in the presence of Christian pilgrims during religious rituals in Jerusalem.



CJV President Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld and CJV-Israel Chairman Rabbi Steven Pruzansky jointly issued the following statement:

"Such disrespect for visitors—such contempt for other people of faith—is a gross violation of the honor Jews are bound to show for all human beings. This behavior exhibits a lack of true Torah education. All Jews, religious and secular, must treat all people with the dignity and respect they deserve, and not use differences of worldview to justify hateful acts."

The incident was widely condemned by Israeli leaders.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the action and stated: "Israel is totally committed to safeguarding the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all faiths. I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate worshippers, and I am committed to taking immediate and decisive action against it. Derogatory conduct towards worshipers is sacrilege and is simply unacceptable. Any form of hostility towards individuals engaged in worship will not be tolerated."

Israel's chief rabbi, Rabbi David Lau, also condemned the act of spitting and said: "During Sukkot, the [Jews] prayed and sacrificed in the Holy |Temple for the peace of the 70 nations of the world. We, too, will continue to pray for their welfare and honor all the nations that come to honor the holy city of Jerusalem. I strongly condemn improper behavior toward any person and any religious leader. These wrongdoings certainly should not be attributed as having any connection to Jewish law."

The chairman of the haredi United Torah Judaism party, Yitzhak Goldknopf, commented: "I was shocked to hear about the phenomenon of an attack in the so-called 'name of Judaism'. Our holy Torah commands us to behave with respect towards every person, regardless of their faith, religion, or origin. I condemn this behavior."