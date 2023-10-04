Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday night, police said, according to The Associated Press.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X.

Police spokesperson Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time, nor are other details.

Officers blocked off the south entrance to campus near dorm buildings while a police helicopter circled overhead.

The shooting occurred amid a week of activities ahead of the school’s homecoming game on Saturday. The coronation of Mister & Miss Morgan State was scheduled for Tuesday night at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, one of the areas the school urged people to avoid after the shooting.