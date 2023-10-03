The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) called on Israel to reduce funding for yeshiva students and to increase investment in the Arab sector in an annual report released today (Tuesday).

In the report, the OECD stated that "certain groups, especially the haredim and Arab-Israelis, are underrepresented in the thriving high-tech sector, and have low employment rates, working hours and wages.”

The organization recommended that the Israeli government “remove government subsidies for yeshiva students and condition childcare support on fathers’ employment.”

It further recommended that the budgets of Arab schools be increased in order to provide conditions on par with Jewish schools for the students, as well as increase the amount of child-care options in Arab towns and cities.