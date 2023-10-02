Israeli Channel 14 news anchor Lital Shemesh visited Australia and was hosted by the "Outsiders" program on Sky News.

Shemesh said people are “not well informed on what is going on” and blamed media headlines for not getting the "true picture" of what is happening.

“We’re dealing with a very hard year; in Israel, over 35 Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists; it was actually the most lethal year since the second intifada,” Shemesh told Sky News host Rowan Dean.

“The media is doing a really bad job in covering what is really happening in Israel; in the good case it will cover the story; in the worst case, it will completely change the narrative", she said, "It’s just a shame, just a shame.”

The Australian Jewish Association arranged the interview and hosted Shemesh for a speech with the local community.