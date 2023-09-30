At the scene of the stabbing

A man in his 30s was stabbed on Saturday in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene evacuated the victim to Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital in critical condition and suffering wounds to his upper body. The hospital was later forced to declare his death.

Police have arrested two brothers on suspicion of murder; one of the brothers is a minor.

The Jerusalem District police commander arrived at the scene and held a situational assessment. According to the police, the incident seems to be criminal in nature.