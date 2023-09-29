A gunman killed three people in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday, shooting a local woman and her daughter in their home, and then storming into a classroom of Rotterdam's university hospital and opening fire on a male teacher, Reuters reports.

The 32-year-old suspect, a university student, shot dead a 39-year-old woman who lived in his neighborhood, and shot her 14-year-old daughter. The girl died later in hospital, police said.

After setting the woman's house on fire, the gunman went to the Rotterdam Medical Centre university hospital, where he entered a classroom and shot dead a 43-year-old teacher.

The man was arrested near the hospital, where he also started a fire. The motive for the shootings is unknown at this time.

"We have been shocked by a horrible incident. Shots were fired in two different places in the city. Many people witnessed it," Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said, according to Reuters. "Emotions in the city are very high. My condolences go out to the victims."

Videos posted online showed police instructing students to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene. One video showed a man in handcuffs wearing what appeared to be combat trousers.