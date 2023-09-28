Germany's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday it had banned the far-right movement "Artgemeinschaft" which is known for indoctrinating children, Deutsche Welle reports.

A statement from the ministry said it banned the group, which it said was an anti-democratic association with around 150 members.

Police raided 26 apartments in 12 of Germany's 16 states to target 39 members of the network following the announcement, according to Deutsche Welle.

The ministry described the group as a "cult-like, deeply racist and antisemitic association" that sought to indoctrinate children with far-right thinking.

"This is a further blow against right-wing extremism and against the intellectual agitators who still spread Nazi ideologies today," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

"This far-right group tried to raise new enemies of the constitution through the disgusting indoctrination of children and youths," she added.

The ministry said the group had "used a pseudo-religious Germanic belief in God to spread their worldview which violates human dignity."

It used Nazi-era literature to convert the young to adopt its race theories, the ministry said, and ran an online bookstore that sought to radicalize and attract non-members.

The Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution wrote in its latest annual report, that the "Artgemeinschaft" believes in the "superiority of a Nordic-Germanic race'", similar to the "white supremacy" ideology in the US.

To protect them from mixing with other "species of man," the group imposed rules on its followers similar to the "Aryan" ideas of the National Socialists. It demanded adherence to the "moral law" of the "ancestors," which required a "like-minded choice of spouses" as a "guarantee of like-minded children."

The federal interior ministry now said all the group's sub-organizations targeted at families also fell under the prohibition.

A report from Germany's domestic intelligence agency said around 38,800 people belonged to the right-wing extremist spectrum in Germany in 2022.

That figure was up from 33,900 in 2021, and the number of individuals considered to be potentially violent also rose from 13,500 to 14,000.