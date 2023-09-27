More than 100 people were killed and 150 injured in a fire that broke out at a wedding party in Hamdaniya district in Iraq's Nineveh province on Tuesday night, Reuters reported.

Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq told Reuters that 113 people had been confirmed dead.

The fire ripped through a large events hall in the north-eastern region after fireworks were lit during the celebration, local civil defense said.

Video from a Reuters correspondent at the site showed firefighters clambering over the charred wreckage of the building, shining lights over smoldering ruins.

Preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, contributing to its rapid collapse, state media said.

Ambulances and medical crews were dispatched to the site by federal Iraqi authorities and Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to official statements.