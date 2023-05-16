Police in Florida arrested three individuals this week for allegedly hanging antisemitic hate banners along an overpass in Orlando in violation of a Florida law that makes it a crime to display images onto a structure without permission. This is in addition to the suspect who was arrested on Saturday for the same offense.

The FDLE announced on Monday that the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, acting on an FDLE warrant, arrested Anthony Altick, 36, for hanging antisemitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando.

On Wednesday, the FDLE announced that the last two suspects, Ronald Murray, 41, and Amanda Rains, 36, turned themselves into the Orange County Jail the day before.

The three suspects will be charged with will be charged with criminal mischief.

Following the arrest of Altick, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “The actions by this suspect will not be tolerated in the great state of Florida. I thank Governor DeSantis for his continued support and our FDLE agents and partners who assisted in this investigation.”

On June 10, the suspects placed banners along a fence without receiving written permission, which is a violation of state law. The banners included swastika flags and racist messages that hung directly over I-4. FDLE Orlando investigated the incident along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Florida Highway Patrol also assisted in the investigation.

On Saturday, the FDLE announced that its agents, with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), arrested Jason Brown, 48, from Cape Canaveral, for hanging swastikas and other antisemitic banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando.

“We want to thank Governor DeSantis for his support of law enforcement and for the signing of HB 269, giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “This activity will not be tolerated in the greatest state in the country, Florida.”

“Florida is a law-and-order state. Today’s arrest demonstrates Florida’s commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “On behalf of Colonel Gary L. Howze, II, and the nearly 2,000 FHP State Troopers who enforce our state law 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thank you, Governor DeSantis, for working to rid this state of intimidation, vitriol and hate directed towards people of faith, and for empowering law enforcement to do the same.”