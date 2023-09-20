A serious incident occurred this morning in the Binyamin region on the outskirts of the village of A-Taibe. Activists of Im Tirtzu set out this morning to document the activities of B'Tselem, who were traveling with foreign diplomats, including British diplomats, throughout Judea and Samaria. Im Tirtzu set out with the aim of exposing B'Tselem's ties to the PA and the European Union, showing the public the messages that B'Tselem presents to diplomats.

During the activities, which were in the Israeli-controlled area C, the B'Tselem delegation and the diplomats were delayed at the entrance to the village of Taibe, near Afra.

According to Im Tirtzu activists, the delegation suddenly stopped, and a vehicle with an Im Tirtzu activist was blocked by vehicles from the B'Tselem delegation. Within a few minutes, a gathering formed when a number of Palestinians arrived in the area and threatened him with a lynch, while he could not get away, as a result of the blockade. An Im Tirtzu activist who was nearby said that during the incident, shots were fired at his vehicle by Palestinians.

After a few minutes, Palestinian police forces arrived in the area and arrested the Im Tirtzu activist for questioning. After the intervention of the IDF security forces, the activist was released from detention.

Matan Peleg, chairman of Im Tirtzu, said, "We thank the IDF for the quick action and rescue of the activist from the hands of the PA and the angry mob. We will not be deterred by Arab terrorism and will continue to work to expose the connections of foreign diplomats with organizations that delegitimize Israel and the connection to the Palestinian Authority. We will continue to expose the foreign interference that subverts Israel. The people who carried out the blockade and endangered human lives must be immediately investigated!"