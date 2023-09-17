An Italian military jet crashed on Sunday while taking part in an acrobatic exercise in Turin, killing a five-year-old girl in a car on the ground.

Video shows the pilot, who survived, ejecting moments before impact, followed by a huge fireball near Turin Airport.

The girl's nine-year-old brother was seriously hurt. Their parents suffered burns.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the crash was a "terrible tragedy".

Video filmed near Turin's main airport shows nine aircraft gaining altitude in two tight formations before one peels away and starts to fall out of the sky.

As the plane crashes to the ground, thick black smoke billows as the pilot can be seen parachuting after ejecting from the aircraft. Local Italian media claims that an initial investigation suggests the aircraft may have collided with a flock of birds, possibly causing an animal to enter the engine and leading to engine failure.

The jet was part of the Frecce Tricolori demonstration team, which had been due to take part in an event, which has now been canceled, marking 100 years of the Italian Air Force on Sunday.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto added: "The ministry expresses its condolences to the family members.

"A frightening tragedy," he added. "A prayer and a hug of touching closeness."