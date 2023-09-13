The Otzma Yehudit party held today (Wednesday) a long faction meeting at the end of which it decided to inform the Prime Minister that the party would not follow coalition discipline until steps are taken to reduce the quality of the conditions of the terrorists who are held in Israeli prisons.

A source in the party said that "Otzma Yehudit does not consider itself committed to coalition discipline until the conditions of the security prisoners are changed and the Prime Minister does not interfere with the work of the National Security Minister."

In practice, this means that Otzma Yehudit MKs will vote as they see fit on any legislation brought forward by other coalition members and not necessarily in line with the rest of the coalition.

According to sources close to party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, the step was taken because violating coalition discipline is one of the most painful steps that can be taken against the prime minister.

"Terrorists who get out of prison see the conditions there and return to murdering. This is a critical matter for the security of the state," the party stated.

The sources said that the party made "an uncompromising demand for a significant reform of the conditions of the terrorists in prison and an end to the 'summer camp' policy and the rule of the terrorists in prison, and this is by virtue of [Ben-Gvir's] role and authority as Minister of National Security - this demand is a fundamental demand of Otzma Yehudit. From our point of view, this is a fundamental election commitment and an agreement with Netanyahu in establishing the coalition which must be kept."