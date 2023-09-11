Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed this evening (Monday) that Iran is building an airport for terrorist purposes in Lebanon.

In his speech at the conference of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University, he said that "Iran is currently the most significant threat to the State of Israel, to regional stability and to world order. It strives to reach a military nuclear capability and is closer than ever."

"Taking advantage of the changes in the Middle East, Iran is conducting a process of geographical and ideological takeover of the countries of the region, promotes worldwide terrorist attacks, and tries to disintegrate the existing countries. The Iranian goal is to create a war of attrition against Israel, on all its borders, and at the same time continue to develop and equip itself with nuclear weapons," Gallant said.

"These efforts reach each of the countries around us: in Lebanon - the repeated provocations by Hezbollah. On the northern border, they are expressed in the arrogant and dangerous actions taken by Hezbollah, with Iranian encouragement. Nasrallah has apparently forgotten what the real power relations are between Israel and Hezbollah. He wants to portray himself as a 'protector' of Lebanon' but in fact, he holds Lebanon and its citizens hostage to advance Iranian and Shi'ite interests. If he makes a mistake, he will become a 'destroyer of Lebanon,'" he added.

Gallant presented photographs of the Iranian airport being constructed in Lebanon, "I am revealing here for the first time photos of an airport for terrorist purposes that Iran is building in southern Lebanon - 20 kilometers from the Israeli border. You can see in the photos the Iranian flag flying over the flight paths from which the Ayatollah's regime plans to operate against the citizens of Israel. In other words: the land - Lebanese, the control - Iranian, the target - Israel," he emphasized.

שדה התעופה שמוקם באיראן צילום: דוברות משרד הביטחון

The defense minister warned that "if we come to a conflict, we will not hesitate to use the lethal force of the IDF - Hezbollah and Lebanon will pay heavy and painful prices. Also in Syria - the Iranian effort to establish a militia army continues. The State of Israel, through its security systems, will not allow the establishment of Hezbollah 2 in the Syrian Golan Heights, and we will not allow the use of Syrian soil as a springboard for the transfer of weapons which shift the balance of power to Hezbollah."