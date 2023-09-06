Enaam Mayara, the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Councilors, will not visit Israel tomorrow as planned due to his hospitalization in Jordan, the Knesset spokesperson announced this evening (Wednesday).

On Sunday, it was announced that Mayara had accepted an invitation by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to become the first Moroccan government official to officially visit the Knesset.

“I’m saddened to be prevented from arriving at the Knesset,” Mayara said. “I know many efforts have been invested in preparations for my visit, and I want to express my appreciation to all the partners.”

The Moroccan lawmaker was hospitalized yesterday (Tuesday) in Jordan following a deterioration in his health.

Mayara was also scheduled to visit Ramallah today to meet with Palestinian Authority officials. His Ramallah visit was also canceled due to his hospitalization.

Knesset Speaker Ohana expressed his regret that the visit would not take place as planned tomorrow and stated that "we are of course following his medical condition with concern and wishing him a speedy and full recovery.”

No alternative date for Mayara's visit to the Knesset has been set yet.