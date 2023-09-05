Today the World Likud held an event to toast Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Attending the event were Knesset members, heads of Likud branches and hundreds of Likud activists.

Chairman of the World Likud and Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, MK Danny Danon spoke at the event and said: "My friends, the State of Israel is in a challenging period from a security perspective. Our enemies are watching and we daily witness their provocations and attempts to harm us, some of which have unfortunately succeeded. It is important for all of us to be clear - the current situation is not our destiny. We in the Likud have always known, as we do today, the necessary steps to take to return the country to a state of prosperity and security.

Danon continued: “I will say to our enemies at home and abroad, don't test us and don't get confused because of our internal differences. As a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and several subcommittees, I know the strength and the power of the IDF. The current situation cannot and will not continue. We will not remain silent at the ongoing provocations and waves of attacks. In the coming year we will use all our strength to restore governance and personal security to the citizens of Israel.”