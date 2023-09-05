A violent incident occurred in Ra'anana on Monday evening, during a municipal election conference of the Likud Party.

Knesset members from the ruling party arrived at the conference, prompting activists who oppose the judicial reform to arrive at the street where the conference was taking place and block it.

Later, a number of protesters entered the conference and violently confronted Likud activists as Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan entered the hall.

The police dispersed the protesters, who violently attacked police officers when they broke into the hall in which the event was held.

In addition to Distel Atbaryan, Minister Israel Katz and MK David Bitan were among the Likud lawmakers who took part in the conference.