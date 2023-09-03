The official English account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X (formally Twitter) uploaded a post in Hebrew opposing the government's judicial reform plan.

The post, which accompanied a video of the Prime Minister arriving in Cyprus and was quickly removed, stated: "It's a bit unpleasant, but every time I try to understand the legal positions of those who *oppose* the judicial coup d'état, I get the feeling that the entire judicial system is just a tower of speculations and self patting on the shoulder held together by chewing gum."

The post then continues: "The thing is, the claims by those who support the coup are a billion times worse than this disgrace."

Many X users commented on the embarrassing post. "Poor student," wrote one X user. "On purpose or not? That's the question," wrote another.

"Whatever is posted on the internet stays on the internet," another X user wrote. "I wonder if that's what he thinks, or only his team members," wrote a fourth.