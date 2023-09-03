To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here

Parashat Ki Tavo

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Shilo Hagar

In Parashat Ki Tavo, the Torah mentions the mitzvah of bikurim, bringing the first ripened fruit to the Kohain "in his time".

Questions

1. What is the purpose of the mitzvah of bikurim?

2. Why does the Torah add "in his time"?



Answers

1. Bringing bikurim to a kohain and the bikurim recitation are rectification for the sin of the spies.

2. Giving bikurim to a kohain in his time constitutes rectification of the sin against Moshe and Aaron.

To watch the Torah Lesson,Click Here

To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Ori Engelman

The midrash mentions that Yosef merited to be buried in the Land of Israel and Moshe Rabeinu did not merit.

Question

Why was Yosef privileged to be buried in the Land of Israel and Moshe Rabeinu was not privileged?

Answer

The connection between every Jew and Eretz Yisrael is so deep and so basic that even one who was not born in the Land is indeed a (spiritual) native of Eretz Yisrael.

To watch the Midrash Lesson, Click Here