Parashat Ki Tavo
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon
Written by: Shilo Hagar
In Parashat Ki Tavo, the Torah mentions the mitzvah of bikurim, bringing the first ripened fruit to the Kohain "in his time".
Questions
1. What is the purpose of the mitzvah of bikurim?
2. Why does the Torah add "in his time"?
Answers
1. Bringing bikurim to a kohain and the bikurim recitation are rectification for the sin of the spies.
2. Giving bikurim to a kohain in his time constitutes rectification of the sin against Moshe and Aaron.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder
Written by: Ori Engelman
The midrash mentions that Yosef merited to be buried in the Land of Israel and Moshe Rabeinu did not merit.
Question
Why was Yosef privileged to be buried in the Land of Israel and Moshe Rabeinu was not privileged?
Answer
The connection between every Jew and Eretz Yisrael is so deep and so basic that even one who was not born in the Land is indeed a (spiritual) native of Eretz Yisrael.
