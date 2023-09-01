A newly released video of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show him in Africa only days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security, Reuters reported on Thursday.

"For those who are discussing whether I'm alive or not, how I'm doing - right now it's the weekend, second half of August 2023, I'm in Africa," Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to the Wagner Group.

"So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else - everything's OK," he adds with a wave of his hand.

The video was filmed in a moving vehicle and it was impossible to verify the location or the date of the video. Prigozhin's camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on August 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa, noted Reuters.

His "weekend" reference implied the latest clip was made on August 19 or 20, only three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on August 23.

His comments in the video reflected Prigozhin's awareness of risks to his life.

The crash came exactly two months after Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against Russian army chiefs.

Authorities have yet to say what they believe caused his private jet to fall from the sky. US and Western officials have said that a preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied having any connection to Prigozhin’s death when he sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

Prigozhin was buried in a quiet funeral at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his home town of St Petersburg on Tuesday.