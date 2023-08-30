Once again, this year, KKL-JNF will hold the traditional Selichot tours for the Tishrei holidays. The tours will begin at sundown in forest paths or at night in ancient cities, and each tour has its own twist: lanterns, actors, musicians, entry into the mysterious tunnels of the city of Tzfat, entry to the synagogue and the visitors' center for the Ramchal, and more.

KKL-JNF is preparing for the month of Selichot and will hold a variety of tours throughout the country. The tours will be held during the month of Elul and until Tishrei 6, between September 3-21, in the evening hours. The city tours will begin at 7:00 p.m., and magical tours in the forests from 5:30 p.m.

The training and all the accompanying activities are free of charge. Each tour will have musicians, actors, entrance to the mysterious tunnels of the city of Tzfat, and more, which will be part of the tour. The number of spots is limited and subject to a minimum number of registrants.

Chairman of KKL-JNF, Ifat Ovadia Luski, said: "The month of Elul and the holidays of Tishrei are the time when the people of Israel connect to their roots. We at KKL-JNF invite the public to enjoy unique Selichot tours throughout the country as a sign of dialogue and mutual fellowship. Together we will join the chain of generations."

The tours will be as follows:

Center - Jerusalem area

'The Guardian of the Walls' - Mishkenot Sha'ananim and the Old City

A magical tour through the alleys of the Old City of Jerusalem, following exemplary figures and exciting stories from the distant and recent past. The tour will include actors and musicians.

The tours will take place on the following days: 7.9, 12.9, 14.9, 19.9, 20.9 and 21.9 at 20:00

'In countless tongues we spoke' – ethnic groups and customs in Nakhalot

A tour of the picturesque alleys of the Nachalot neighborhood. We will visit various synagogues and follow the fascinating human mosaic of different ethnic groups and customs.

The tour will include actors and musicians.

The tours will take place on the following days: 7.9, 10.9, 13.9, 14.9, 20.9 and 21.9 at 20:00.

'Taste of Selichot' in the city of Lod

A tour following the Tannaim who lived in the city and special personas from the days of the Tannaim to the days of the Baba Sali and today.

The tour will include tastings of traditional foods in synagogues throughout the city, and a show of Selichot with Akiva Natan Goldstein and Aviel Sultan at Beit Hakshatot.

The tour will take place on Wednesday, September 20, at 8:00 p.m.

North

Along the alleys of the old city of Acre

This tour of Acre's sites shows where a large Jewish community has been active throughout the generations. Learn the stories of the Rambam, Rabbi Haim Farhi, Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the Ramchal, the Ramban, and more.

In this tour there will be musicians and actors and we will enter a synagogue and the visitors' center for the Ramchal. The tours will take place on the following days: Monday, September 11, and Thursday, September 14, at 8:00 p.m.

'Tiberias then and now'

An inspiring tour following exemplary figures, the story of Donna Gracia, the stories of the Rambam and Rabbi Abulafia, stories of female heroism and more. This tour will feature musicians and actors. The tours will take place on the following days: Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21, at 7:00 p.m.

A tour to the hidden Haifa

Following the story of the Jewish community in the Mishnah and the Talmud and over the years. Hear the stories of Elijah the prophet, learn about the production of blue and scarlet and more. This tour will have musicians and actors. The tours will take place on the following days: Monday 11.9, and Wednesday 13.9, at 20:00.

'Miracles and deeds' in the alleys of the city of Tzfat

A unique tour back in time to the "Golden Age of Tzfat" period. Into alleys, pits, and underground spaces from the 16th century.

An inspiring and thought-provoking tour for renewal and soul-searching. This tour will have musicians, and entry into Tzfat's mysterious tunnels.

The tours will take place on the following days: Wednesday, 13.9, and Thursday, 21.9, between the hours: 20:00-24:00.

South

Yatir forest

The tours will include a short walk, music and talk about the renewal of the month of Elul and a visit to the ruins of Anim and the ancient synagogue in ancient Susia.

The tours will take place on the following dates:

4.9.23, 6.9.23, 11.9.23, 20.9.23 and 21.9.23, between the hours of 17:00 and 21:00.