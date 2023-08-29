Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the U.N. Headquarters in New York.

Minister Gallant was joined by Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan, Chief of Staff Shachar Katz, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, Head of the IDF’s International Cooperation Division Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, and Director of the Policy and Pol-Mil Bureau Dror Shalom.

The parties held a positive and productive discussion, which focused on growing threats to Israel’s security and to stability in the Middle East region.

Minister Gallant raised the growing tensions on Israel’s northern border as a result of ongoing provocations and flagrant violations by the Hezbollah terrorist organization - including the erection of a Hezbollah tent within Israeli territory, the establishment of dozens of military compounds along the border, and increasing patrols and presence by Hezbollah operatives.

Minister Gallant stressed the urgent need for immediate U.N. intervention in deescalating tensions by strengthening UNIFIL authority in the region, ensuring their freedom of movement and implementing their mandate.

Minister Gallant noted that Israel will not tolerate increasing threats to the security of its citizens, and will act as required in their defense.

The parties also discussed the Iranian threat, with an emphasis on its nuclear ambitions and export of terrorism and weapons. Minister Gallant emphasized the Lebanese case as an example of the consequences of Iranian entrenchment and support.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the UN Secretary General for his personal contribution and investment in solving the MIA issue - the Israeli citizens held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. He asked for the Secretary’s assistance resolving this issue.