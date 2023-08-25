Acccording to a report by Axios, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will probably be invited to the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Three current and former U.S. officials told Axios that the meeting could happen during the third week of September.

According to the report, the Biden administration hasn't confirmed if or when such a meeting will take place.

A source briefed on the issue told Axios, that the meeting will probably focus concessions to the Palestinian Authority as part of any normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

Details to follow