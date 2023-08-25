The CDC published a message Friday asking parents not to participate in the TikTok trend in which eggs are broken on children's heads.

In some of the videos, the parents are seen calling one of the children to come help in the kitchen and shortly after, in order to break the egg to prepare the recipe, the parents use the child's forehead.

The experts claim that the trend may cause damage to the children, some of whom seem shocked and surprised by the parents' actions.

In addition to the mental damage, the CDC warned that this may cause diseases such as salmonella, especially among children under the age of 5.

Andita Pal and Samira Amin, pediatricians from the Houston area who maintain a popular TikTok account on parenting issues said: "You as parents should not act like a bully in front of your children."

"Even a joke that seems harmless can cause a feeling of betrayal on the part of the child, who trusts his parents to provide him with a sense of security."