Youtube has blocked my work and thus will not allow the posting of this seven minute movie. Is that because it shows the truth about UNRWA? Do UNRWA donors know where their money is going? Do these donors know they funded the education to violent hatred that encouraged the killers of Lucy Dee and her daughters, the Yaniv brothers and so many other innocent Jews?

We asked Raibbi Leo Dee to view the film and write his impresssions of it.

Review of "Askar UNRWA: Cradle of Terror" by Rabbi Leo Dee:

Viewing Askar UNRWA: Cradle of Terror", the latest short documentary produced by David Bedein and his staff of Jewish and Arab journalists, we see the results of "indiscriminate support" for the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA.

By providing unconditional funding for UNRWA and the Palestinian Authority, rather than support for peaceful Palestinian Arabs whom they abuse, the world funds terror.

This movie shows how UNRWA and the PA educate the next generation of Arab children to hate and murder Jews.

If Israelis and the international community do not wake up to this reality, there will never be peace.

By supporting peaceful Palestinian Arabs to assert control of PLO terrorist organizations, and hate filled UNRWA camps, both Palestinian Arabs and Israeli Jews will stand a chance at a better life together.