Men wearing masks fired shots at the vehicles of Orthodox Jewish drivers near Monticello High School on Route 42 in New York State, close to the Ichud Bungalow Colony, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (OJCC) reported.

While the motive behind the shootings remains unknown, the community fears they may be acts of antisemitic violence. "This emphasizes the need for enhanced security measures and immediate action to safeguard the community from acts of violence," the OJCC stated,

"To address the seriousness of the situation, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce has proactively joined forces with local officials, including Sheriff Mike Schiff and Monticello police. Their collaborative efforts focus on increasing police patrols, implementing stricter security measures, and conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. By working together, their goal is to hold the responsible parties accountable and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future," they added.

"Authorities are currently investigating whether the shots fired were loaded with bullets or were blanks, as this will provide crucial information about the motive and potential danger posed by the attackers. While it appears that there was no immediate harm caused by the shots, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of minority communities to harassment and violence.

"Despite feeling shaken by the incident, the Orthodox Jewish community in Monticello expresses gratitude for the absence of any injuries or accidents resulting from the shooting. Duvi Honig, the founder and president of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes the miracle that nobody was harmed due to the attack. This sentiment highlights the community's resilience in the face of adversity and their determination to create a sense of normalcy in a secure environment.

"The targeted shooting incident against Orthodox Jewish vehicles passing Monticello High School has deeply alarmed the community and local authorities. The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, along with Sheriff Mike Schiff and Monticello police, is working diligently to ensure the safety and security of the area while aiming to identify the individuals responsible for this distressing act. Through collaboration and necessary measures, they strive to foster a safer environment that respects and protects all residents, regardless of their religious background," the OJCC statement concluded.