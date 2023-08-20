MK Moshe Saada of the Likud referred to the possibility of establishing a unity government in an interview with 103FM Radio this morning (Sunday) against the backdrop of MK Matan Kahana of the National Unity party who called for a two-year unity government, at the end of which Prime Minister Netanyahu would leave political life.

"For Israeli society, this is the right way, far beyond Netanyahu and Likud," Saada claimed. "There is no disagreement within our society that this the right thing to do. Anyone who wishes to join is welcome. There is almost no ideological disagreement between Liberman and Likud, the disagreements are personal, and unfortunately from a personal standpoint they have taken the country to where it is today."

He later emphasized: "We are not the ones who caused this to be the government. There are MKs boycotting our government, and as a result of the boycott we had to settle for one wing. If people want in, there is much more than just the personal angle. It takes two to tango and we need to move the arguments out of the way."

"If Israeli society is what is important to us, now is the time to unite around an ideology we mostly agree upon anyway. We say that we are interested in a compromise, in dialogue. When I talk to members of the opposition, even senior members, they say that it can be resolved in minutes. If we step up for a moment and see our voters first, it's a matter of minutes."

Regarding what is happening in the military system these days, MK Saada said: "Take the IDF out of the dispute, for both sides. I don't want the IDF in the dispute, whoever refuses to serve should face the consequences."