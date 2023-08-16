Camp Simcha, Chai Lifeline’s transformative summer haven for children with cancer, disabilities, and chronic medical conditions in Glen Spey, NY, received a special surprise visit from Super Bowl champion and star running back Leonard Fournette on Sunday, August 13.

Arriving unannounced, the NFL veteran was welcomed with roaring enthusiasm by both campers and staff. With the signature heart and energy he brings to the football field, Fournette joined the campers in lively dances and football drills. He also shared an uplifting message with the campers, and took the time to sign autographs, ensuring that each child had a memorable experience.

“It was great to spend the day at Camp Simcha and meet all of the amazing kids and staff. Thanks for having me and keep showing your incredible spirit,” said Fournette.

“We are beyond thrilled and deeply honored to have Leonard visit Camp Simcha,” said Nachman Maimon, director of Camp Simcha. “His kindness and passion for giving back resonate deeply with our mission. To see the sheer joy and happiness in our campers’ eyes as they danced and interacted with him was genuinely heartwarming. It’s the special moments like these that make all the difference for our incredible kids.”

Fournette, known not only for his athletic prowess but also for his commendable off-field charity endeavors, left a lasting impression on Camp Simcha. His visit to the Catskills-based summer camp was coordinated by New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.

“Leonard Fournette may be a superstar on the field, but today he was a true superhero at Camp Simcha, where he stole the hearts of campers and staff,” said Eichenstein. “Thank you, Leonard, for your kindness, friendship, and compassion. Your visit today will be remembered and cherished for a long time to come.”