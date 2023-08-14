Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived today (Monday) together with his wife Sara to rest in Moshav Ramot in the Golan.

The Netanyahus were supposed to arrive yesterday, but at the last minute, after the Prime Minister met in the evening with senior security officials regarding the IDF's battle preparedness, the trip was postponed until today.

Crowds of protesters were waiting for Netanyahu on a nearby hill that was allocated to them just hundreds of meters from the hotel entrance.

On Friday, the security forces deployed fences in the open areas near the resort.

In a letter signed by the residents of the moshav and sent to the Shin Bet, the police and the prime minister's office, they wrote: "With all due respect to the prime minister's vacation plans, we will not agree to and will not accept any slight or severe damage to the normal functioning of all businesses located in the moshav, especially the tourism and agricultural businesses . We will act against the damage in any legal way possible."