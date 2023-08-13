The excitement is building for what is set to be the largest Jewish concert in history at Madison Square Gardens in New York City. Headlining the event is Israeli superstar Ishay Ribo, who has described this concert as something out of a dream.

Ribo’s popularity as a gifted songwriter and performer has soared in recent years, a phenomenon reflected in a glowing review he received from the New York Times that highlighted his unique ability to straddle both the Charedi and secular worlds and unite them through song.

Making a guest appearance at the concert with Ribo will be another star in Jewish music - Akiva, who will be singing in the USA for the second time this year since performing in Florida with Shwekey during Chol Hamoed Pesach. His duet with Ribo singing his popular song “Al Taazvi Yadayim” has attracted huge attention online from fans all over the world.

Israeli icon Amir Dadon, whose performance singing “Livhor Nahon” with Ribo has racked up an astounding 23 million views on YouTube, is also scheduled to sing alongside him at the iconic venue. With this being Dadon’s first-ever appearance in the USA, Israelis living in the States will again have the rare opportunity to see him perform live in person.

The concert is part of Ribo’s fabled Elul tour, where traditional tunes meet a modern twist in the style that the young singer has become famous for.

As a singer committed to inspiring fellow Jews through his music, the timing of the concert on Chai Elul and around the Yomim Noraim presents a special opportunity to uplift thousands of Jewish souls during this powerful period of the year. Ribo and his team have been working feverishly to create a truly moving experience by recreating some of his most popular songs and presenting them in a new, fresh style.

In an effort to bring this Jewish music spectacle to the highest possible level, all stops are being pulled to create a truly dazzling experience with world-class music, lighting, effects, and sound quality.

Tickets are fast running out for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



Get yours today at Ticketmaster.com





Watch: ישי ריבו מארח את עקיבא - אל תעזבי ידיים - live מאמפי קיסריה Ishai Ribo & Akiva





Watch: Ishay Ribo & Amir Dadon - Livhor Nahon -Live at cesaria

