Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be invited to the White House during the month of September after he participates in the United Nations General Assembly in New York, senior American officials told Yediot Aharonot.

According to the report, US President Joe Biden will not meet with Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly because such a step, which would indicate that the US government considers the meeting to be of lesser importance, could damage the already strained relationship between his administration and the Israeli government.

Because of this, it is estimated that Netanyahu, after his speech at the General Assembly in New York, will be invited to an official visit to Washington, which he has been waiting for since his election more than eight months ago.