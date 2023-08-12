Michael Cohen, who served as former US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, said in a new interview that he is considering a run for Congress, The Hill reported.

Cohen was quoted as having told Semafor he is “interested” in running as a Democrat. Cohen added that he is currently living on the East Side of Manhattan, meaning he would potentially make a bid for New York’s 12th Congressional District seat, now held by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

“I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run,” Cohen said in the interview.

Cohen was convicted in 2018 of tax evasion, bank fraud, and lying to Congress and sentenced to three years in prison. He was released to house arrest in May of 2020 after serving one year due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in his prison.

In July of 2020, he was arrested again after eating at a diner in violation of orders restricting him to his house. Two weeks later, a judge ordered him released to house arrest.

In all, Cohen spent about 13 1/2 months behind prison walls and a year and a half in home confinement.

He is currently a main witness in the criminal case against Trump brought forward by Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, in which Trump faces 34 felony charges over the alleged hush money payments to actress Stormy Daniels.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)