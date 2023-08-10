Every Jew worth their weight in chopped liver and kosher grape juice bristles at the slogan "Zionism is racism." When our ideological rivals define "queer theory" as "love" and Jewish sexual morality as "hate," it demonizes Torah-observant Jews. The "love" v. "hate" doctrine is drilled into the minds of the populace and justified the anti-Semitic hate crime and the police misconduct visited upon me.

My life changed forever when I spoke out publicly against the Equality Act. The deceptively named proposed legislation would vest "gay rights" activists with the power to viewpoint retaliate against religious Jews and Christians under color of law, as well as potentially also devout Muslims and feminists who mind having their restroom privacy invaded by female impersonators--gay privilege. Gay privilege lobbying groups would also like to criminalize opposing viewpoint as "harassment," pitting law enforcement directly against people of faith.

I was contacted by Jewish leaders from Lakewood and asked to represent the community in the public discourse, because the yeshivas and ultimately, children are on the line. I accepted and ran with it because for observant Jews, this is a deeply spiritual battle.

Some people go to Florida to relax. I come to the North Shore. The quaint fishing village of Marblehead, Mass is a long way from Jersey.

We don't want pedophilia taught to anyone's kids of any faith or of no faith at all. It's heart-breaking. Looking the other way on this would violate our laws and consciences.

I have witnessed what is evil being done to children in Marblehead and hiding behind a rainbow schmatta. It all comes down to the theory of "natural occurrence", as if the kids are "coming out" on their own and the tolerant parents and teachers are simply just guiding them through the process. Let's be clear. No one has ever proved that a child is born gay, nor does anything happen to them in the womb to cause it. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. Quacks on the Left and the Right lie with junk science, passing off unproven suggestive hypotheses as "studies" on gay biomarkers. It's gay propaganda intended to hide the signs of what is really child abuse. I have seen local boycs feminized with makeup. Were they born with a priori knowledge of how to apply lipstick and rouge or did someone show them? That is the crime of child sexual exploitation.

Local stores sell books on how to give little kids gay makeovers and describe them sexually. It's in toy stores, too. Sodomy is nothing to play with. If it's all so natural, why do they need to teach it? This is why G-d made a law against perversion, because it's not a victimless crime. It's in the Jewish community, too. I reported institutionalized child abuse in the Boston UJA/Federation.

Marblehead public schools are encouraging child sex "change" experiments, at the same time bespoking tiny bodies to make them more appealing to gay pedophiles. An educator in Marblehead schools asked a child if they were sexually active and told them it would be their little secret. That is predatory.

Well, it got back to me. So, I did something about it. I was happening down the street one day in Marblehead when I saw a campaign stop for Jenny Armini for state rep in an open air courtyard by The Beacon tavern. She happens to be a Democrat. It's worth notation that I recently made a rare public appearance on the John Anthony podcast to talk about the same child abuse being promoted by the Republican Party. It's on both sides of the aisle. As Jews, we have a moral duty and a calling to break the cycle of abuse.

I took the opportunity to comment on a public policy issue. I was granted a meeting with the candidate and tried to state my case delicately. I said, "My religious community is concerned that corruption is going on in the local school system under a mantle of 'LGBT.' " She asked me what was my religion? I told her, "Jewish, and no 'LGBT' activity is sanctioned by my faith. I don't want my tax dollars going to pay for what is against my beliefs." All hell broke loose. Jenny Armini became belligerent and within seconds, I was grabbed from behind and subdued by four of her supporters while her husband Michael Armini went for my throat. All I could think of was, "If this goes south, I could end up on trial for my life like Kyle Rittenhouse, with the biblical worldview defined as extremist belief."

Who are the extremists? I was peaceful and orderly, as independent witnesses corroborated in the police report. We have to draw the line at kids.

To any "queer theory" ideologues reading this, you can choose to get offended. But don't go crazy. I started filming the assailants on my cellphone. You can find the tape on Rabbi Chananya Weisman's Rumble account and see what happened next. Marblehead police arrived on the scene immediately. MPD unlawfully detained me and let Michael Armini get in a free shot, throwing vodka in my eyes right in front of them! I was unable to defend myself in police custody and had to take the abuse.

Every Jew should be aware of this because it shows the horseshoeing effect of social justice warrior Jew-haters on the Far Left teaming up with anti-Semitic white supremacists on the alt right. Gay fascists cruise "dark web" sites such as the now defunct 4chan, trolling for alienated young boys to seduce. Sadomasochism is the tie that binds neo-Naziism and sodomy and how they mass-market, such as Kanye West praising Hitler and pedophilia in a fetish mask, though no one is supposed to say anything. Naziism and homosexualism also share a common belief in the debunked pseudoscience of eugenics. The human genome is almost fully mapped. Genetics have no bearing on personality and racial differences are explained by culture. Marblehead Police Department has a recent past history of neo-Naziism in their ranks, as reported by CBS News, and also the Jewish Journal, who accused Officer Andrew DiMare of covering it up.

Officer DiMare told me he blames gay suicide on the Jews. I define anti-Semitism as bearing false witness. The grossly exaggerated threat of suicide is also used by child predators to buffalo recalcitrant parents into grooming their own kids to be used as ragdolls, as if it's do or die. The bitter irony is that Orthodox Jewish psychotherapists such as Arthur Goldberg offer compassionate care to the traumatized victims of the same molestation we are trying to get out of the schools and are vilified as "homophobic" hatemongers "torturing" patients with "conversion therapy." The once credible Southern Poverty Law Center nailed poor Arthur to the cross, convincing a radical judge to fine him more money than he has as ideological punishment. The SPLC now sit on the Biden administration's anti-anti-Semitism task force, alongside CAIR and other antisemites the community objected to who were shoved down our throats once again.

Though openly sympathetic to the gay extremists who attacked me, MPD took my side legally and pressed assault and battery charges against Michael Armini and campaign treasurer David Kay. Oh, by the way, David Kay is Deacon of a gay "church." We need to start treating "queer theory" as its own religion and get it out of the schools under the Establishment Clause. MPD told me they couldn't find the other four assailants, despite having their names, faces, and a physical address. Marblehead pd confirmed to me in writing that the motive was religious bias. So, I asked Officer DiMare to tack on a hate crime enhancer. He agreed to in writing. However, he not only did not do so, but he also omitted the motive from his report and his department fought me every step of the way on it and taunted me with anti-Semitism every step of the way. They could say the evidence of bias wasn't strong enough. In reality, Marblehead police got caught suppressing evidence from the DA. The cctv footage magically vanished from the chain of custody. The cellphone video I sent them was password protected. The DA's office never even saw it.

I wish I could tell you this story has a happy ending but it's not the look we're looking at. The defendants confessed, pled guilty, were convicted, and got probation with a conditional expungement. I was consulted on the deal and asked was it okay with me? I told them, "No, it's not okay with me, because it sends the wrong message to the Orthodox community that violence and anti-Semitism are justified on religious grounds." The attitude was that I was the one who committed the hate crime of "hatespeech" because I raised a religious objection to gay pedophilia. This is precisely how compelled speech on "gender" laws and similar legislation are being weaponized and why they must be defeated. Jenny Armini was elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

They say the Torah contains the prophecies of the future.. What's going on in the schools right now sure looks like Sodom and Gomorrah to me. They define pedophilia as "love" and the Torah as "hate." We have to redefine terms. Amos 5:15, "Hate evil, love good, render justice at the gate."