Despite Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's threat against the Hezbollah terror organization, the defense establishment estimates that the northern border escalation does not show that the countries are on the brink of war, Maariv reported.

According to the report, the defense establishment does recognize that Hezbollah is determined to continue the provocations on the border, and as work on the border wall picks up, the provocation attempts may become worse and more severe in a way that would deteriorate the situation into a substantial escalation.

The report continues that the premise in Israel is that Hezbollah, which was behind the infiltration of a terrorist who intended to carry out a severe attack in Megiddo four months ago, will again try to execute a severe attack. This comes from a failed analysis of Israel's response if such an attack would happen.

Two days ago, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant toured Mount Dov on the northern border. He was briefed about the security measures being taken on the border and the progress of the border wall, which is currently being built.

Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of building the wall and expressed support for the forces in their work against the growing challenges in the area. "We will know how to protect the citizens of Israel and the state of Israel in all ways. The enemy needs to understand that when it comes to Israeli security, we are one," he stated.

"I warn Hezbollah, Nasrallah, not to make a mistake. You made mistakes in the past, you paid a hefty price. If, G-d forbid, an escalation or confrontation develops here, we will send Lebanon back to the stone age. We will not hold back from using our entire might to erase every meter of Hezbollah and Lebanon if we need to. Don't make mistakes, we don't want war, but we are prepared to defend our citizens, our soldiers, and our sovereignty," the Defense Minister declared.