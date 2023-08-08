Opposition leader Yair Lapid met today (Tuesday) with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Italy.

During the meeting, the two discussed the strategic cooperation between the two countries, Israel's relations with the Gulf countries, and the promotion of joint projects between them.

Lapid said: "I was happy to meet my friend and fellow traveler, Abdullah bin Zayed, together we discussed the infrastructure for relations between our countries, and we will continue to cooperate to deepen the common interests and relations between our countries."

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen responded: "There is a government that knows how to bring historic peace agreements, and there is a former foreign minister who knows how to take pictures. We promise to bring more agreements so that Lapid will have someone else to take pictures with."