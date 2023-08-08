Dr. Yuval Maroz, a senior physician at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, vehemently opposes the "White Coats" organization's announcement that doctors will shut down the hospitals and not come to work if the government does not comply with the High Court's decisions regarding the reduction of the probable cause.

"Our job is first of all to treat patients. We have no right to harm patients in order to promote political goals. It cannot be that precisely the weakest patients, who cannot afford to go to private clinics, end up paying the price because of disputes and political positions of the doctors. If there is a strike, I and many others will not comply with the political and immoral strike and will continue to work as usual," said Dr. Maroz in an interview with 103FM.

He was asked his personal opinion about the reform and answered: "I don't think my opinion about the reform is interesting. I don't think my opinion as a doctor is better in political matters. I and many of my friends are against introducing political positions into the health care system - whether from the right or the left. We have no right to introduce politics From one side and from another direction to the health system."

"We have moved from a democratic discourse in which you are influential thanks to your ability to convince the other side, to a discourse of protection, in which you are influential thanks to your ability to cause damage. Unfortunately, we are in a completely psychic competition called "A Pyromaniac is Born' in which all the people who have been given a tremendous responsibility to maintain the army, healthcare system, and economy are looking to cause more damage," he added.

"I don't understand why a child with special needs who two weeks ago came for an examination while fasting and it was canceled should be guilty of a political controversy," Maroz concluded.