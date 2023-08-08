Jewish American film director William Friedkin, known for “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” died on Monday at the age of 87, his family said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Friedkin died from heart failure and pneumonia at his home in Los Angeles, his family said.

Friedkin was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 29, 1935, the son of Rachael (née Green) and Louis Friedkin. His parents were Jewish emigrants from Ukraine. His grandparents, parents, and other relatives fled Ukraine during a violent anti-Jewish pogrom in 1903.

Friedkin won an Academy Award for directing “The French Connection,” a white-knuckle 1971 crime thriller about a brash New York City narcotics detective played by Gene Hackman. The film, anchored by a deliriously high-octane car chase, also won Oscars for best picture and best adapted screenplay.

“The Exorcist,” a singularly terrifying 1973 horror masterpiece about a teenage girl possessed by Satan, gave Friedkin the biggest box-office hit of his career. The movie earned more than $440 million globally, shocking audiences around the world with its head-spinning violence and disturbing imagery.

He also directed a series of cult favorites that have earned loyal followings over the years, including the suspenseful “Sorcerer,” the Al Pacino psychodrama “Cruising” and the crime epic “To Live and Die in L.A.”

The director recently completed production on "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," a legal drama starring Kiefer Sutherland that is slated to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

Friedkin is survived by his wife, Sherry Lansing, and sons Cedric and Jack. The family plans to hold a private service.